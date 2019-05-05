Johnny Lennie Willis

Bossier City, LA – Mr. Johnny Lennie Willis, age 89 of Bossier City, Louisiana passed away, Tuesday, April 30, 2019 in Bossier City.

Mr. Willis was a native of Sikes and aU.S. Army Ve ter a n . He was a member of the South Bossier Church of the Nazarene, enjoyed southern gospel music, country music and played the steel guitar. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing.

Mr. Willis is the son of the late William Alson Willis and the late Mary Emmaline Brister Willis. He is also preceded in death by brothers William Lloyd Willis, Artis Relton Willis, James Raymond Willis, twin brother Wiley Benny Willis, sisters Alma Gertrude Willis Parker, Ruth Janell Willis, Gloria Jean Willis Berman, and Emma Oleta Campanelli.

Survivors include his loving wife Lillian King Willis, Son Terry Willis (Kathy), daughter Kathy Willis Thomisee (Darrell), and son Kenny Willis. He is also survived by eight grandchildren, ten great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews; sister, Mary Ellen Willis McCartney.

Funeral services will be held Sunday, May 5, 2019 in the Southern Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Mickey Parker officiating. Interment will follow in the Hurricane Grove Cemetery near Sikes, Louisiana.

Friends may visit with the family in the funeral home on Sunday from 12:00 (noon) until time of services.

Messages of condolence may be sent to the family online by visiting www.southernfuneralhome.com