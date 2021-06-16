Johnson Advocates for Key Barksdale Projects at Hearing with United States Air Force Officials

United States Representative Mike Johnson (LA-04) today discussed several issues of major importance to Barksdale Air Force Base with Air Force officials, including Acting Secretary John Roth, at today’s House Armed Services Committee hearing “Department of the Air Force Fiscal Year 2022 Budget Request.”

Johnson used his time in the hearing to obtain confirmation from the officials that they are committed to Barksdale’s priorities. Among the most pressing issues Johnson addressed was the pending construction of a new entrance gate to the base. Johnson asked Acting Secretary Roth, “[W]ill the Air Force commit to seeing this project through and to reaffirming to stakeholders that they can trust when the Air Force says it’s going to do something—that that promise will be kept?”

Roth responded, “Yes. We are committed to working with our partners here to make sure that the project happens.”

In addition, Congressman Johnson had Roth and the Air Force Chief of Staff, General Charles Brown, discuss the strategic value of a Weapons Generation Facility at Barksdale and ongoing efforts to modernize B-52 aircraft before the year 2030.