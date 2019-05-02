Johnson and colleagues introduce bill to allow firearm sales across state lines

WASHINGTON – U.S. Representative Mike Johnson (LA-04) joined Representatives Steve Scalise (R-La.), Ralph Abraham (R-La.), Andy Barr (R-Ky.), Clay Higgins (R-La.), Alex Mooney (R-W.Va.) and David Schweikert (R-Ariz.) to introduce The Firearms Interstate Commerce Reform Act, a bill to remove statutory burdens on law-abiding gun owners and improve the legal firearm purchase process for law-abiding U.S. citizens and active-duty military.

Johnson said via an emailed statement, “Our constitutional rights should never be dependent upon our location, and the Second Amendment should be no exception. Licensed firearms dealers should not have their businesses hindered by the federal government if they are adhering to the laws in each state in which they are operating. I am proud to join my good friend and colleague, Congressman Steve Scalise, and several others in sponsoring legislation that will protect the rights of law-abiding citizens, while ensuring safe and responsible gun laws are maintained.”

Scalise added, “Our firearm purchasing process is muddled by outdated laws passed well before Congress put the national background check system in place. Licensed federal firearms dealers follow the same laws across state lines, yet aren’t allowed to sell certain firearms to law-abiding citizens across state lines; these regulations unnecessarily complicate the lives of citizens, small businesses, and members of the military alike. The modernization and simplification of our federal firearm purchasing laws is long-overdue reform, and I thank my colleagues for joining me in this effort.”

“Our Second Amendment rights don’t stop at the state line, and I’m proud to work alongside Steve Scalise on this bill that will ensure that Americans can enjoy those rights in their entirety throughout the United States,” said Abraham.

More info on the The Firearms Interstate Commerce Reform Act: