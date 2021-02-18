Johnson and Louisiana Congressional Delegation Help Secure Federal Assistance for Winter Storm

WASHINGTON, February 18, 2021 — U.S. Representative Mike Johnson (LA-04) and the Louisiana congressional delegation today helped secure federal assistance in Louisiana for the ongoing winter storm after sending a letter to President Biden supporting the State’s request for a federal emergency declaration.

“It is clear that due to lasting impacts from a record-setting hurricane season and the COVID-19 pandemic, the response to this event is beyond the already strained capabilities of the state and local governments,” the letter states.

In Louisiana, 47 out of 64 parishes have issued emergency declarations. As of February 16, approximately 200,000 Louisianians were without power. As of February 17, approximately one-fifth of the state’s population was under a boil water advisory, and nearly 50,000 people were without water altogether.

The letter concluded: “Given the severity of the situation and the current struggles of hospitals and nursing homes, we remain concerned that conditions will continue to deteriorate without federal assistance. As such, we respectfully urge you issue an emergency declaration for the State of Louisiana. Thank you for your consideration of our request.”

President Biden approved the State of Louisiana’s request this afternoon.