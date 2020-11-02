JOHNSON ANNOUNCES $150,000 TO REDUCE CRIME IN SHREVEPORT

BOSSIER, La. – U.S. Representative Mike Johnson (LA-04) today announced that Shreveport is receiving over $150,000 to help reduce crime in the city. The award is a part of the Department of Justice’s (DOJ) Project Safe Neighborhoods, and funds can be used to address criminal gang activity, illegal possession and use of firearms, and to develop innovative solutions between federal, state and local law enforcement to reduce violent crime.

“Working to ensure Louisianians live in safe communities remains one of my highest priorities. To do this, we must fund initiatives that help our law enforcement address the crime in our neighborhoods, not defund their efforts to keep us safe,” said Johnson. “This Project Safe Neighborhood grant will do just that by giving our law enforcement the tools they need to address violence in Shreveport. I’m grateful to President Trump and Attorney General Barr for their unwavering support for our law enforcement and their efforts to maintain law and order in American cities.”