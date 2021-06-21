Johnson Announces $250,000 in Federal Grants to Combat Opioid Epidemic

United States Representative Mike Johnson (LA-04) today announced that two non-profits in Union and Bienville parishes will each receive $125,000 from the Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) for Drug-Free Communities Support Program grants.

“The federal government funds these programs because they have proven to play a critical role in reducing youth misuse of prescription drugs,” Johnson said. “As addiction crises continue to affect communities across our country, we all have an important role to play as well in caring for our families, friends, and neighbors.”

Background from the ONDCP:

The Drug-Free Communities Program is designed to support communities as they mobilize individuals and organizations to prevent youth substance use. This grant covers the period from September 30, 2021, to September 29, 2022.