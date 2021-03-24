Johnson Announces $35K Grant from U.S. Department of Transportation for Three Regional Airports

BOSSIER, La., March 24, 2021 — United States Representative Mike Johnson (LA-04) today announced that three airports in Louisiana’s Fourth Congressional District will receive $35,000 from the U.S. Department of Transportation for operational costs related to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Our local airports have taken a significant hit from the coronavirus pandemic, so I am glad to see these funds from last year’s bipartisan coronavirus relief legislation will be received soon,” Johnson said. “I know our area’s airports will use these much-needed funds wisely.”

Background:

Natchitoches Regional Airport in Natchitoches, Louisiana will receive $13,000; Leesville Airport in Leesville, Louisiana will receive $13,000; and C E ‘Rusty’ Williams Airport in Mansfield, Louisiana will receive $9,000.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation: This grant is funded by the Coronavirus Relief and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2020. This grant provides economic relief funds for costs related to operations, personnel, cleaning, sanitization, janitorial services, debt service payments, and combating the spread of pathogens at the airport.