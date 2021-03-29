Johnson Announces $5 Million in Federal Funding for Runway Rehabilitation at Shreveport Downtown Airport

BOSSIER, La., March 29, 2021 — United States Representative Mike Johnson (LA-04) today announced that the Shreveport Airport Authority will receive $5 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation to rehabilitate runways at the Shreveport Downtown Airport:

“For our local airports to continue operating safely and efficiently for travelers, they need federal resources for infrastructure upgrades. I want to thank the U.S. Department of Transportation for this award which will help keep Shreveport Downtown Airport a safe place to travel for years to come.”