JOHNSON ANNOUNCES $7 MILLION FEDERAL GRANT TO LOUISIANA DEPT. OF HEALTH AND HOSPITALS FOR COVID-19 PROTECTIVE MEASURES AND $5.6 MILLION FEDERAL GRANT TO BEAUREGARD PARISH FOR HURRICANE LAURA CLEAN UP

United States Representative Mike Johnson (LA-04) today issued the following statement after the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) announced a $7 million grant to the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals for additional measures to protect against the COVID-19 pandemic, and a $5.6 million grant to Beauregard Parish for expenses related to Hurricane Laura clean up:

“Between the COVID-19 pandemic and Hurricane Laura, 2020 was a tough year for Louisiana and for our country. These federal resources will help better protect our communities from COVID-19, and help Beauregard Parish continue to bounce back from the damage inflicted last year by Hurricane Laura. I offer my continued gratitude to health care workers and first responders who are on the front lines of these disasters and look forward to seeing these resources assist their crucial efforts.”

More information about the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Hurricane Laura grants can be found here.