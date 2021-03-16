Johnson Announces Additional Federal Assistance for Hurricane Laura Recovery Efforts

WASHINGTON, March 16, 2021 — United States Representative Mike Johnson (LA-04) today released the following statement after the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) announced additional federal funding to assist the Louisiana National Guard and Beauregard Parish in their ongoing Hurricane Laura recovery efforts:

“Today’s announcement of this additional federal assistance for Hurricane Laura recovery efforts is the result of our Louisiana Congressional Delegation working together with consecutive Presidential Administrations to help our state receive the assistance it needs. These funds will go directly to the Louisiana National Guard and Beauregard Parish to help our communities continue to bounce back.”

Background:

On August 28, 2020, President Trump granted a Major Disaster Declaration for the State of Louisiana triggering the release of federal funds to help people and communities recover from Hurricane Laura that made landfall on August 27, 2020.

This disaster declaration was amended after Congressman Johnson petitioned President Biden for an increased federal cost share for Hurricane Laura recovery. Following Johnson’s letter, President Biden amended the declaration to require the State to pay 10% of the recovery costs instead of the default 25%.

FEMA today announced an additional $1,669,785.80 in federal funding for the Louisiana National Guard and an additional $1,121,273.44 in federal funding for Beauregard Parish as a result of this cost share change.