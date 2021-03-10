Johnson Announces Federal Investment in Early Education for Low-Income Children in Vernon Parish

WASHINGTON, March 10, 2021 — United States Representative Mike Johnson (LA-04) today announced a $2.8 million federal grant to the Vernon Parish School Board to support child-care and school readiness for low-income children:

“This is a welcome investment for our children in Vernon Parish. Our children represent our future, and this grant will help ensure our low-income children under the age of 5 will enter kindergarten more ready to succeed and grow.”

Background:

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Head Start manages grant funding and oversees local agencies providing Head Start services. Head Start promotes school readiness of children under 5 from low-income families through education, health, social and other services.