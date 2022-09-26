Johnson Announces Grants to Help Improve Public Safety in Shreveport, Bossier City, and Natchitoches

United States Representative Mike Johnson (LA-04), a senior member of the House Judiciary Committee, today announced that the cities of Shreveport, Bossier City, and Natchitoches will receive grants from the United States Department of Justice Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) Program to help improve public safety in those communities.

“These grants are a welcome development for the cities of Shreveport, Bossier City, and Natchitoches,” Johnson said. “We’re grateful for these investments to help improve public safety and prevent and control crime in our communities.”

The City of Shreveport, Louisiana will receive $124,956.

The City of Bossier City, Louisiana will receive $45,334.

The City of Natchitoches, Louisiana will receive $13,852.

Background from the U.S. Department of Justice:

The JAG program allows units of local government to support a broad range of activities to prevent and control crime based on their own state and local needs and conditions. Grant funds can be used for state and local initiatives, technical assistance, training, personnel, equipment, supplies, contractual support, and information systems for criminal justice or civil proceedings, including for any one or more of the following program areas: 1) law enforcement programs; 2) prosecution and court programs; 3) prevention and education programs; 4) corrections and community corrections programs; 5) drug treatment and enforcement programs; 6) planning, evaluation, and technology improvement programs; 7) crime victim and witness programs (other than compensation); 8) mental health programs and related law enforcement and corrections programs, including behavioral programs and crisis intervention teams; and 9) implementation of state crisis intervention court proceedings and related programs or initiatives, including but not limited to: mental health courts; drug courts; veterans courts; and extreme risk protection order programs.