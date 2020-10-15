JOHNSON ANNOUNCES NORTH LA IS RECEIVING $200,000 TO SUPPORT STATE AND LOCAL CRIMINAL FORENSICS

BOSSIER, La. – U.S. Representative Mike Johnson (LA-04) today announced that the Department of Justice has awarded the North Louisiana Criminalistics Laboratory Commission a $200,000 grant. These funds will support local and state criminal forensics by increasing the processing capacity of DNA laboratories, thereby reducing the number of DNA samples awaiting analysis.

“I thank the Trump Administration and Attorney General William Barr for their commitment to improving safety in our area through dedicating these funds to the North Louisiana Crime Lab. This assistance is critically important to ensuring our law enforcement officials have the resources they need to better investigate and prosecute crimes. I’m hopeful that these additional funds will be instrumental in bringing criminals to justice and providing closure for victims and their families,” said Johnson.