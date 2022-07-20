Johnson Announces Re-Election Campaign, $1.1 Million Cash on Hand and Endorsement from the Louisiana Republican Party

Today, Louisiana Congressman Mike Johnson announced his intention to seek reelection to Congress, representing Louisiana’s 4th Congressional District. Due to votes in Washington, D.C., Congressman Johnson will qualify by proxy.

Johnson, a three-term Congressman and Vice Chairman of the House Republican Conference, enters the campaign with over $1.1 million cash on hand following a strong fundraising report.



“It has been the honor of a lifetime to represent the people of Louisiana’s 4th Congressional district over the past five and a half years,” Johnson said. “Right now, our country faces a multitude of crises. From immigration and weakness on the international stage to inflation and rising crime, it’s incumbent upon Congress to be deliberative in response to the needs of our constituents. Unfortunately, Democrats in the majority have not risen to the occasion,” Johnson continued. “After four years of Democrat control, public trust in Congress is at an all-time low. I’m running for reelection to restore that trust, and to safeguard our freedoms and core principles that are constantly under attack. I still believe that America’s best days are ahead of us, and if the American people give Republicans a majority in Congress this November, we’ll make sure of it.”

Endorsed by the Louisiana Republican Party:

“Mike Johnson is a proven leader with a demonstrated track record of delivering real results for Louisianians,” said Louis Gurvich, Chairman of the LAGOP. “Mike has represented our state masterfully on the national stage and ascended to Vice Chairman of the House Republican Conference in just his third term. We are proud to endorse him in his re-election bid to Congress.”

“I am humbled to receive the endorsement of the Republican Party of Louisiana, which fights every day for our common sense, conservative principles,” Johnson said. “I look forward to continuing to represent the great people of our state in Congress.”

Background:

· Johnson is the Vice Chairman of the House Republican Conference, the 4th highest elected leadership position in Congress

· Johnson serves on the House Judiciary Committee, is the Ranking Member of the Subcommittee on the Constitution, Civil Rights, and Civil Liberties, and serves on the House Armed Services Committee.