Johnson Announces Winners of the 2021 Congressional Art Competition, The Best of Louisiana

United States Representative Mike Johnson (LA-04) announced the winners of this year’s Congressional Art Competition, The Best of Louisiana:

1st Place: Rachel Morvant, DeRidder

2nd Place: Madalyn Hobbs, Shreveport

3rd Place: Ashley Smith, Bernice

The Congressional Art Competition is a nationwide, visual art contest for high school students, where one piece of artwork from each district is chosen to be displayed in the U.S. Capitol Building. The second and third place selections will be proudly displayed in the Congressman’s district offices.

“Congratulations to this year’s Congressional Art Competition winners! There is so much artistic talent in our district, and it’s awesome to see what our high school students come up with each year. We’re looking forward to seeing the first place artwork showcased in the U.S. Capitol and we will proudly display the second place and third place paintings in my district offices in Louisiana,” said Johnson.