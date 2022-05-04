Johnson Announces Winners of the 2022 Congressional Art Competition

United States Representative Mike Johnson (LA-04) today announced the winners of this year’s Congressional Art Competition for Louisiana’s 4th Congressional District:



1st Place: Victoria Gaspard, Many, Louisiana

2nd Place: Lily Ni, Shreveport, Louisiana

3rd Place: Ashley Smith, Bernice, Louisiana

4th Place: Raegan Campisi, Shreveport, Louisiana

5th Place: Kristen Lejeune, Leesville, Louisiana



The Congressional Art Competition is a nationwide, visual art contest for high school students, where one piece of artwork from each congressional district is chosen by a panel of judges to be displayed in the U.S. Capitol Building. The second and third place selections will be proudly displayed in Congressman Johnson’s congressional offices.



“I’d like to extend my congratulations to our 2022 Congressional Art Competition winners! We have so many talented students in our district, and seeing their artwork each year is something we all look forward to,” said Johnson. “We’re excited to submit the winning artwork for display in the U.S. Capitol, and to have the second, third, fourth, and fifth place pieces displayed for all to see in our congressional offices in Louisiana.”