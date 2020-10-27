JOHNSON APPLAUDS SENATE CONFIRMATION OF AMY CONEY BARRETT TO THE U.S. SUPREME COURT

BOSSIER, La. – U.S. Representative Mike Johnson (LA-04) today released the following statement after the U.S. Senate voted to confirm Amy Coney Barrett to fill the vacancy in the U.S. Supreme Court:

“What a joy it is to now be able to refer to my dear friend as ‘Justice Amy Coney Barrett’. As everyone now knows, she has all the qualities that America needs and deserves in a Supreme Court justice. She will serve with honor and distinction, and she will build an extraordinary legacy. As I reminded her in a text this weekend, while God has used her to uplift and inspire an entire nation– no one is more proud of her than the good people of her home state.”