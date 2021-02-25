Johnson Commends Federal Investment in Farmerville

WASHINGTON, February 25, 2021 — United States Representative Mike Johnson (LA-04) today commended the U.S. Department of Commerce’s $1 million federal investment to boost advanced manufacturing in Farmerville, Louisiana:

“This is great news for Union Parish. This strategic investment will help create nearly 100 jobs in Northern Louisiana while helping establish Farmerville as a manufacturing hub for the area. This federal grant, which is being supplemented with local investments, is a great example of our local and federal governments working together to strengthen our communities in the wake of the pandemic.”

From the Department of Commerce on today’s announcement:

Union Growth and Development Foundation, Inc., Farmerville, Louisiana, will receive $1 million to design and renovate seven buildings for use as the Delta Incubator, an advanced manufacturing business incubator to be located in Farmerville. The project, to be matched with $260,000 in local funds, is expected to create 95 jobs and generate $18.3 million in private investment. The North Delta Regional Planning and Development District (NDRPDD), an EDA-designated Economic Development District, played an integral role in developing this project.

These projects are funded under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act which provided $1.5 billion for economic assistance programs to help communities prevent, prepare for, and respond to coronavirus.