Johnson Congratulates 2021 U.S. Service Academy Appointees

BOSSIER, La., May 27, 2021 — United States Representative Mike Johnson (LA-04) today congratulated Georgia Hilburn of Shreveport, and Jackson David Tinkis of Bossier City, for their appointments to United States Service Academies. The students were selected on their merits by a volunteer panel of retired military officers:

Georgia Hilburn — United States Naval Academy

Jackson David Tinkis — United States Merchant Marine Academy

“Congratulations to Georgia and Jackson for receiving and accepting their appointments to the U.S. Naval Academy and the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy. They have bright futures ahead, and we wish them well this fall. This is an exceptional honor, particularly because of the many outstanding applications we received from so many students who desire to serve our nation. We are so proud of them all.”