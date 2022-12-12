Johnson Congratulates 2022 Congressional App Challenge Winners

United States Representative Mike Johnson (LA-04) today announced the winners of the 2022 Congressional App Challenge for Louisiana’s 4th Congressional District. Congressman Johnson joined the winners via Zoom on Friday to congratulate and commend the students for their exceptional work.

The Congressional App Challenge encourages students across the country to explore STEM, coding, and computer science, and connects Members of Congress with emerging technologies. This year’s winners—all students at Caddo Magnet High School in Shreveport—were selected by a panel of four judges, comprised of professors from LSU-Shreveport and Northwestern State University.

“We were overwhelmed by the outstanding quality of submissions for this year’s Congressional App Challenge,” Johnson said. “I’m encouraged that our young people are engaging in STEM and emerging technologies, and if this slate of app proposals is any indication, our future is in good hands.”

First Place

App: Positivity

Designer: Sophie Chen, 11th Grade

School: Caddo Magnet High School

Second Place

App: PawPrint

Designer: Arisha Sultana, 10th Grade

School: Caddo Magnet High School

Third Place

App: My Study

Designers: Guangjun Wang 11th Grade, Kelvin O’Young 11th Grade, Danison Zhang 12th Grade

School: Caddo Magnet High School

Fourth Place

App: Tweet Certitude

Designer: Andrew Minagar, 12th Grade

School: Caddo Magnet High School