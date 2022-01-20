Johnson Earns A+ Rating for 2021 on the Susan B. Anthony List’s Annual National Pro-Life Scorecard

United States Representative Mike Johnson (LA-04) earned an A+ rating on the 2021 Susan B. Anthony List’s annual National Pro-Life Scorecard the organization announced today.

“In a political environment that was so hostile to the sanctity of human life in 2021, I’m encouraged to see so many of my colleagues still standing strong with us for unborn children,” Johnson said. “While Democrat opposition toward the pro-life movement will certainly continue into 2022, this March for Life week is an appropriate time to pause and reflect on what has been accomplished and the long way we still have to go.”

According to the SBA List: The scorecard takes into account votes and actions for every member of Congress for the first session of the 117th Congress.

You can view the scorecard here and the Congressman’s rating here.