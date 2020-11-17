JOHNSON ELECTED AS VICE CHAIRMAN OF THE HOUSE REPUBLICAN CONFERENCE

WASHINGTON – U.S. Representative Mike Johnson (LA-04) today released the following statement after being elected as Vice Chairman of the House Republican Conference for the 117th Congress.

“I am truly honored to have been elected by my colleagues to help lead the House Republicans this upcoming Congress. It has been troubling to see how far left Congressional Democrats have gone, and that is why we must be bold to advance our core conservative principles and policies. As Vice Chairman of the Republican Conference, I will work tirelessly alongside my colleagues to fight for these policies and ensure we uphold the values and freedoms the American people hold dear.”

Background: Vice Chairman of the House Republican Conference is one of the seven elected leadership positions for Republicans in the House of Representatives. Congressman Johnson joins Minority Whip Steve Scalise (LA-01) in Republican leadership for the 117th Congress.