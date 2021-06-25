Johnson Helps Secure Funding for Barksdale Gate Construction in House Legislation

WASHINGTON, June 25, 2021 — United States Representative Mike Johnson (LA-04) today commended the introduction and subcommittee passage of House appropriations legislation which includes funding for construction of a new entrance gate to Barksdale Air Force Base.

“This is a monumental step forward in the process of securing funding for this crucial project, which will increase safety and efficiency of movement into and out of Barksdale,” Johnson said. “I will continue to fight tooth and nail on behalf of this project throughout every step of the coming legislative process.”

Background:

The House Appropriations Subcommittee on Military Construction, Veterans Affairs, and Related Agencies today released and passed their annual legislation, which includes funding secured by Congressman Johnson for construction of a new entrance gate to Barksdale Air Force Base. The legislation will be considered next by the full House Appropriations Committee, then the House of Representatives.

Congressman Johnson has long advocated for a new gate complex and entrance road at Barksdale. Earlier this year, the Congressman submitted a $36 million community project funding request for the project and at last week’s House Armed Service Committee hearing obtained confirmation from top U.S. Air Force officials that the construction of the new gate remains a top priority:

“Will the Air Force commit to seeing this project through and to reaffirming to stakeholders that they can trust when the Air Force says it’s going to do something—that that promise will be kept?”

Acting Air Force Secretary John Roth: “Yes. We are committed to working with our partners here to make sure that the project happens.”

This project will dramatically increase safety and efficiency of movement into and out of the east side of Barksdale. It is a fully authorized project that will connect to a nearly-completed I-220 interchange and provide an additional entrance to the installation that is not encumbered by existing railroad and traffic constraints.

Congressman Johnson is Vice Chairman of the House Republican Conference and a member of the House Armed Services Committee. His district includes Barksdale Air Force Base and the Army’s Joint Readiness Training Center at Ft. Polk.