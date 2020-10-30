JOHNSON HELPS SECURE GREATER FEDERAL FUNDING FOR HURRICANE LAURA RECOVERY

BOSSIER, La. – U.S. Representative Mike Johnson (LA-04) today announced that President Trump has authorized a 100 percent federal cost share for Hurricane Laura recovery for a period of 30 days. Congressman Johnson has been in constant conversations with the White House and requested that Louisiana be relieved of their current cost share obligation in a letter to President Trump on September 25. After another round of discussions, the White House agreed to authorize the 100 percent cost share.

Prior to this change, state and local governments were required to pay 25 percent of recovery costs. The total cost of damage from Hurricane Laura – the most powerful storm to hit the state in over 160 years – is estimated to be from $8 billion to $12 billion.

“This has been one of the most challenging years in the history of our great state,” said Johnson. “Fortunately, President Trump has worked hard to ensure Louisianians get the resources we need to recover from hurricane after hurricane, all while dealing with a global pandemic. I am truly grateful that the White House worked with us on amending the Major Disaster Declaration so that federal funding covers 100 percent of Hurricane Laura recovery costs. This decision by the president will literally help save our most devastated parishes. ”