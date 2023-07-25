Johnson Introduces Common Sense Legislation to Secure Border

On Tuesday, U.S. Congressman Mike Johnson (LA-04) reintroduced the “Securing our Borders and Wilderness Act,” common sense legislation that removes restrictions for Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) officials to patrol federally-designated “wilderness” areas along the southern border.

“However well-intentioned, the federal wilderness designation for land along our southern border has created a massive blind spot for CBP officials seeking to maintain operational control of the border,” Johnson said. “My legislation would allow CBP officials to effectively carry out their enforcement responsibilities while also maintaining the sanctity of America’s vast wilderness areas.”

This legislation would allow CBP officials to conduct their normal border enforcement activities, carried out in a manner that protects the wilderness character of the area. Agents would be permitted to:

Access structures, installations, and roads

Execute search and rescue operations

Use motor vehicles, motorboats, and motorized equipment

Conduct patrols on foot and horseback

Use aircraft

Deploy tactical infrastructure and technology

Construct and maintain roads and physical barriers

Background:

Located in both Arizona and California, there are approximately 1.17 million acres of wilderness along the southern border, including 96 linear miles that are currently free of law enforcement. CBP officials cannot use the above enforcement activities in federally-designated wilderness areas, and human traffickers and illegal immigrants have used this loophole to circumvent capture.