Johnson Introduces Legislation to Permanently Classify Illicit Fentanyl as Schedule I Narcotic

United States Representative Mike Johnson (LA-04) today reintroduced the CEASE Overdose Act to permanently classify illicit fentanyl as a Schedule I narcotic under the Controlled Substances Act.

“Fentanyl overdose is now one of the leading causes of death for Americans,” Johnson said. “There is no reason why Congress should be required to reauthorize illicit fentanyl’s temporary classification as a Schedule I narcotic multiple times each year.”

“This simple bill will permanently classify illicit fentanyl as an illegal deadly substance under federal law,” Johnson continued. “Doing so will help our law enforcement agencies get control of this crisis that is hurting so many American families and communities.

Background:

Drug overdose deaths rose by nearly 40% from 2020 to 2022 in Louisiana. Most of these deaths were caused by illicit fentanyl.

Permanently classifying all illicit fentanyl as a Schedule I narcotic under the Controlled Substances Act would streamline and standardize the process for prosecuting those manufacturing and distributing illicit fentanyl.