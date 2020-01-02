Johnson joins 200-plus members of Congress in supporting Louisiana’s Pro-Life law

WASHINGTON – U.S. Representative Mike Johnson (R-La.), House Republican Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.), Senator John Kennedy (R-La.) and Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) led 207 members of Congress today in filing an amicus brief to stand up for Louisiana’s pro-life law before the U.S. Supreme Court that would require all abortion providers to have admitting privileges at local hospitals when emergencies arise.

Prior to being elected to Congress, Johnson was co-counsel for the state and helped defend the law in the district court trial of the case.

“This case is vitally important for two reasons,” said Johnson. “It presents a key opportunity for the Supreme Court to affirm the right of states to enact common sense health and safety regulations to protect women in vulnerable situations. The Court can also affirm Louisiana’s challenge to third-party standing, and ensure that future court challenges to abortion-related regulations cannot be brought by the notorious abortion industry that profits off substandard practices and dangerous clinic conditions. I’m proud to join with Rep. Scalise, Senators Kennedy and Blackburn and my colleagues to assist in this landmark battle.”

“I’m proud to lead the fight in Congress defending Louisiana’s pro-life law that will soon come before the U.S. Supreme Court,” said Scalise. “Innocent life must be protected at every stage, and I urge the Supreme Court to uphold this law which ensures the health and safety regulations meant to protect Louisianans from the very abortionists who don’t want high standards.”

“When our Supreme Court justices take up this Louisiana case, they will be deciding whether abortion clinics should be required to maintain the same standards as any other outpatient surgical clinic,” said Kennedy. “The health and lives of these women are at stake. We aren’t asking abortion clinics to close down; we’re demanding they protect their patients by securing admitting privileges at nearby hospitals. It’s a common sense law, and we need to uphold this law which helps protect the lives of women and their unborn children.”

To view the full text of the amicus brief, click here.