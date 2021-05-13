Johnson, Kennedy Introduce Legislation to Help Restore Liberty Theatre

WASHINGTON, May 13, 2021 — United States Representative Mike Johnson (LA-04) and Senator John Kennedy (R-LA) today introduced the Save the Liberty Theatre Act, which will require the National Park Service (NPS) to transfer its partial ownership of the Liberty Theatre to the City of Eunice.

The NPS owns a section of the historic venue that was constructed in recent years to provide a handicap accessible entrance. However, efforts to restore the theatre are currently hindered by the NPS’s ownership interest in the property. This legislation would grant full ownership of the theatre to the City of Eunice.

“The Liberty Theatre has been a staple of Louisiana’s Cajun community for nearly 100 years, and today, I am proud to be joined by Senator Kennedy in introducing legislation to allow the City of Eunice to proceed with its efforts to restore the theatre as an important center of culture and tourism,” said Johnson. “With a proper restoration, this special landmark can be enjoyed for generations to come. I will be working with my colleagues to make sure this bill gets the consideration it deserves in the House of Representatives.”

“The Liberty Theatre has delighted both the people of Eunice and tourists for decades. This historic theater has hosted silent films, live bands and other entertainment over its beautiful history. I’m thankful to partner with Congressman Johnson to introduce the Save the Liberty Theatre Act of 2021 so the city of Eunice can cut through the red tape and get this Cajun gem up and running again,” said Kennedy.