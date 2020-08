From The Bossier Parish Police Jury:



Work is scheduled to begin Monday, August 31st on replacing the bridge on Johnson Koran Road over Foxskin Bayou, a project that is expected to take approximately six months.



Johnson Koran Rd. will be closed at the construction site, and motorists are asked to take alternate routes. The bridge is located approximately halfway between La. Hwy. 157 and La. Hwy. 527.

Photo Courtesy of: The Bossier Parish Police Jury