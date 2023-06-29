Johnson Reacts to SCOTUS Decisions

U.S. Congressman Mike Johnson (LA-04), Vice Chairman of the House Republican Conference and a former constitutional law attorney, released the following statements in response to today’s U.S. Supreme Court decisions in Students for Fair Admissions v. Harvard and Groff v. DeJoy.

Students for Fair Admissions v. Harvard:

“Today, the Supreme Court correctly decided that affirmative action programs lead to race-based discrimination. Merit and content of character are what should matter when applying to college, not skin color.”

Groff v. DeJoy:

“Earlier this year, I led 13 Republican members of the House and Senate in a brief urging the Supreme Court to protect the religious liberties of employees as Congress originally intended. Today, the Supreme Court ruled in our favor.”

The Amicus Brief filed alongside Sens. Cruz and Lankford can be found here.

Congressman Johnson is the Vice Chairman of the House Republican Conference, a member of the House Judiciary and Armed Services Committees, and a former constitutional law litigator.