Johnson recognizes National Day of Prayer with resolution

WASHINGTON – U.S. Representative Mike Johnson (LA-04) joined Rep. Barry Loudermilk (GA-11) in introducing a resolution recognizing May 2, 2019, as the 31st anniversary of the National Day of Prayer (H.Res. 334).

Johnson released the following statement about the resolution: “The father of our country, George Washington, was the first president to proclaim a National Day of Thanksgiving and Prayer. President Truman signed a bill into law proclaiming that a National Day of Prayer be observed annually, and 36 years later, President Reagan reaffirmed the importance of this day and designated the first Thursday of every May to mark the occasion.“

“These leaders recognized the power of prayer in our country and the reliance upon our Heavenly Father that has sustained our great nation for more than two centuries. We must protect that legacy and continue to seek God’s mercy, guidance and protection,” Johnson added.

Video of Johnson’s statement is below: