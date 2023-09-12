Johnson Statement on House Impeachment Inquiry

Today, U.S. Congressman Mike Johnson released this statement following Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s announcement that the House will open a formal impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden:

“Based upon the overwhelming facts uncovered by our House Committees through our Congressional oversight responsibility, I fully support the impeachment inquiry into President Biden. This inquiry will allow us to unearth documents and records that the Administration has previously shielded and offer us a larger platform to deliver those facts directly to the American people. Barring declarations of war, impeachment is the most awesome power Congress holds, and we will undertake this great responsibility with a strict fidelity to the truth. It is time to get to work.”

Congressman Johnson is the Vice Chairman of the House Republican Conference, a member of the House Judiciary and Armed Services Committees, and a former constitutional law litigator.