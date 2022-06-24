Johnson Statement on Supreme Court Decision Overturning Roe vs. Wade

United States Representative Mike Johnson (LA-04) today released the following statement on the Supreme Court decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization:

“Today is an historic and joyful day. After nearly a half century, the Supreme Court has finally corrected its egregious error and returned the fateful policy decision over legalized abortion to the people and their elected representatives—where it has always belonged. No real ‘constitutional right’ to abortion ever existed. The Court invented it out of thin air. House Republicans will continue to stand for the sanctity of human life and hold the Biden Administration accountable for any future attempt to impede the policy decisions of pro-life states.”

Congressman Johnson is the Vice Chairman of the House Republican Conference, a member of the House Judiciary and Armed Services Committees, and a former constitutional law litigator.