Johnson to Chair House Judiciary Subcommittee on the Constitution and Limited Government in the 118th Congress

United States Representative Mike Johnson (LA-04) will serve as Chairman of the House Judiciary Subcommittee on the Constitution and Limited Government in the 118th Congress, retaining his position from the 117th Congress as the top Republican on the subcommittee. Congressman Johnson today made the following statement:

“The Constitution Subcommittee is among the most foundationally important bodies in the House because of its role as a safeguard of our fundamental rights. After serving as Ranking Member over the past four years, I’m ready to hit the ground running as Chairman and work with our members and staff to help ensure that Congress is upholding the Constitution and protecting the civil rights and civil liberties of all Americans, not just a favored few.”

Congressman Johnson is the Vice Chairman of the House Republican Conference, a member of the House Judiciary and Armed Services Committees, and a former constitutional law litigator.