Johnson to Chair Subcommittee Hearing on the Biden Administration’s Chilling of Parents’ Fundamental Rights

By
BPT Staff
-
U.S. Representative Mike Johnson

Congressman Mike Johnson, Chairman of the House Judiciary Subcommittee on the Constitution and Limited Government, will hold a hearing on Thursday, March 23, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. EST. The hearing, “Free Speech: The Biden Administration’s Chilling of Parents’ Fundamental Rights,” will examine the attacks on concerned parents’ Constitutional rights to direct the upbringing and care of their children. 

WHO:

  • Ms. Nicole Neily, President, Parents Defending Education 
  • Ms. Tiffany Justice, Co-Founder, Moms for Liberty
  • Mr. Tyson Langhofer, Senior Counsel and Director of the Center for Academic Freedom, Alliance Defending Freedom 

WHATHouse Judiciary Subcommittee on the Constitution and Limited Government hearing, “Free Speech: The Biden Administration’s Chilling of Parents’ Fundamental Rights”
 
WHENThursday, March 23, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. EST
 
WATCH: The hearing will be live streamed here.

