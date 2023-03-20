Johnson to Chair Subcommittee Hearing on the Biden Administration’s Chilling of Parents’ Fundamental Rights

Congressman Mike Johnson, Chairman of the House Judiciary Subcommittee on the Constitution and Limited Government, will hold a hearing on Thursday, March 23, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. EST. The hearing, “Free Speech: The Biden Administration’s Chilling of Parents’ Fundamental Rights,” will examine the attacks on concerned parents’ Constitutional rights to direct the upbringing and care of their children.



Ms. Nicole Neily, President, Parents Defending Education

Ms. Tiffany Justice, Co-Founder, Moms for Liberty

Mr. Tyson Langhofer, Senior Counsel and Director of the Center for Academic Freedom, Alliance Defending Freedom