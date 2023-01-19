Johnson to Serve as a Deputy Whip for House Republicans in the 118th Congress

Johnson to Serve as a Deputy Whip for House Republicans in the...

United States Representative Mike Johnson (LA-04) today announced his selection by Majority Whip Tom Emmer to serve as a Deputy Whip for House Republicans in the 118th Congress:

“In the 118th Congress, House Republicans will work to deliver conservative legislative results and a government that’s more accountable to the American people. I’m humbled by the opportunity to help lead this charge as a part of the Whip Team. I want to also thank my friend Tom Emmer for his confidence. Onward!”

Congressman Johnson is the Vice Chairman of the House Republican Conference, a member of the House Judiciary and Armed Services Committees, and a former constitutional law litigator.