Johnson to Serve as an Assistant Whip for House Republicans in 117th Congress

WASHINGTON, January 21, 2021 — United States Representative Mike Johnson (LA-04) today announced his appointment by House Republican Whip Steve Scalise (LA-01) to serve as an Assistant Whip for House Republicans in the 117th Congress.

“It has never been more important for House Republicans to defend the freedoms of the American people and stand for what is right, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to help lead this charge. As Vice Chairman of the Republican Conference, and now as an Assistant Whip, I look forward to implementing the House Republican agenda and communicating that agenda to the American people. I want to thank my good friend, Whip Scalise, for this new position,” said Johnson.

“I’m excited to welcome Mike to the Whip Team for the 117th Congress as an Assistant Whip. Mike is a deeply principled conservative who knows our conference inside and out. After a term serving as the Chairman of the Republican Study Committee, Mike brings a strong network and extensive experience with conservative legislation to the Whip Team. I’m also particularly excited to welcome a fellow Louisianan to our team! Mike will be a great partner as we fight for our state and push back upon Democrats’ far-left agenda,” said Scalise.

Congressman Johnson is the Vice Chairman of the House Republican Conference.