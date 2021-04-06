Johnson Welcomes Acting Air Force Secretary John Roth to Barksdale Air Force Base

BOSSIER, La., April 6, 2021 — United States Representative Mike Johnson (LA-04) today joined Acting Air Force Secretary John Roth on his visit to Barksdale Air Force Base. Congressman Johnson and Acting Secretary Roth toured the installation and met with Airmen stationed there.

Congressman Johnson and Acting Secretary Roth released the following statements:

“It was an honor to welcome Acting Air Force Secretary Roth to Barksdale Air Force Base today. We were given an informative tour of the installation and had productive conversations regarding upcoming projects. I greatly appreciate Mr. Roth for taking the time to see the important work being done at Barksdale and for visiting with the brave men and women who serve there,” said Johnson.

“Barksdale Airmen keep the B-52 a ready and reliable asset to deter America’s adversaries through regular exercises and deployments,” said Acting Secretary Roth. “The B-52s that line Barksdale’s runway have been in service for over 60 years. That fact is a testament to both our maintenance personnel and the efforts to modernize an airframe that has been decisive in conflicts of the past and remains poised to do so in the future.”