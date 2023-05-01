JOIN ROSE LOVERS FOR A NATIONAL ROSE SHOW AT AMERICA’S ROSE GARDEN

The American Rose Society invites the public to visit America’s Rose Garden

on Friday, May 5, 2023, from 1-5 p.m. for a National Rose Show. Rose growers from across the

country will be bringing in their garden roses to compete for the Queen of the Show, winning

ribbons, and national trophies. This is your chance to see multitudes of roses of various colors

and classes displayed in many ways – in vases, arrangements, English boxes, bowls, photos and

more. The Queen of Flowers will be on full display in her most perfect form! The rose show

kicks off the first day of the 2023 ARS National Convention “Time for Roses—Come Home to

America’s Rose Garden”. Over 300 rosarians from around the country will gather in Shreveport

May 5 through 7 at the American Rose Center, 8877 Jefferson Paige Road.



Rosarians from across the nation will compete in 59 horticulture classes, 17 arrangement classes

and 10 photography classes. This adds up to hundreds of roses, arrangements, and photos on

display for your viewing pleasure. The beauty of the rose has inspired so many facets of our lives

throughout history and it will inspire our visitors.



Visitors are also encouraged to stroll the gardens during our peak bloom season to see our $2

million garden restoration completed. Hundreds of new roses have been planted this year. Many

more trees, plants and bushes have been added to our landscape as well.



The American Rose Society exists to promote the culture, preservation, and appreciation of the

Rose. We aspire to be the best source for information, research, and education about the rose for

our members and for the public. Please visit www.rose.org for information on both the American

Rose Society and the American Rose Center/America’s Rose Garden.