Joint investigation seeks assistance from the public

From The Louisiana State Police:



DeSoto Parish, LA – Following the discovery of an abandoned vehicle in late August, detectives with the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations (LSP BOI) have initiated an investigation related to a missing Bossier City resident. During the course of the investigation, LSP identified the vehicle as a Chevrolet Malibu last registered to BreAndre McFann of Bossier City. The vehicle was a burned, abandoned vehicle.

In 2018, McFann was reported as a missing person to the Bossier City Police Department (BCPD). According to press releases from BCPD, McFann was last seen at his residence in the Sherwood Apartments and was also driving a Chevrolet Malibu.



LSP BOI (with the assistance of the BCPD, the DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office) has begun a joint investigation into the disappearance of McFann. Anyone with information regarding McFann or his Chevrolet Malibu is asked to contact Louisiana State Police at (318) 741-2740.

