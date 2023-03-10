Joint Media Release from: Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington, Bossier City Police Chief Daniel Haugen, and Haughton Police Chief Todd Gibson regarding Multi-Agency Officer-Involved Shooting

On March 4, 2023, a multi-agency police involved fatal shooting occurred near the

intersection of East Texas Street and Benton Road within the city limits of Bossier City. The

Louisiana State Police were requested to investigate the shooting by Bossier Sheriff Julian

Whittington, Bossier City Police Chief Daniel Haugen, and Haughton Police Chief Todd Gibson.



In conjunction with the media update provided by the Louisiana State Police today, the names

of the officers and deputy involved will be released along with the name of the decedent. The

law enforcement personnel involved are:



• Corporal Bryan Sprankle – Bossier Sheriff’s Office, 8-year veteran assigned to patrol

• Officer Richard Pollitt – BCPD, 2 1⁄2-year veteran assigned to K-9

• Officer Gregory Russell – BCPD, 4-year veteran assigned to patrol

• Officer Matthew Boyd – BCPD, 2-year veteran assigned to patrol

• Officer Marcus Green – BCPD, 1-year veteran assigned to patrol

• Officer Patrick Edmonds – Haughton PD, 5-year veteran assigned to patrol



Bossier Parish Coroner, Dr. John Chandler, identified the deceased as Jason Michael Mattingly

Jr., 31 years of age.