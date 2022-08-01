Jon Simon Gray, MD, Joins Bossier Internal Medicine Diagnostic and Treatment Clinic

Jon Simon Gray, MD, has joined Bossier Internal Medicine Diagnostic and Treatment Clinic, part of Willis-Knighton

Physician Network. As an internal medicine doctor with specialized training in infectious disease, Dr. Gray treats all kinds

of acute infections that range from bacterial diseases to viral infections to tropical illnesses.



Dr. Gray graduated from Ryerson University in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. He earned his medical degree from Saba

University School of Medicine in the Caribbean. His clinical training was an internal medicine residency in Baltimore at

Maryland Medical Center Midtown Campus, followed by a fellowship in infectious disease in New York at University of

Rochester’s Strong Memorial Hospital.



He believes simple dialogue empowers patients with an understanding of their condition so they can be part of the

dialogue in effective treatment decisions.



Bossier Internal Medicine Diagnostic and Treatment Clinic also includes Attila Z. Balogh, MD, Diana M. Lim, MD, Kennedy

K. Lim, MD, Ariel G. Ton, MD, and Bipin A. Turakhia, MD.



Dr. Gray and his partners welcome new patients and accept most insurance plans.