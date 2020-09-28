Jose Emilio Zeda



Jose Emilio Zeda, 69, of Haughton, Louisiana, passed away Wednesday, September 23, 2020.



Services for Mr. Zeda began with a Gathering of Family and Friends at 10:00 AM, with a Funeral in his honor at 11:00 AM, Saturday, September 26th, within the Chapel at Hill Crest Memorial in Haughton. Attendees were given the opportunity to speak during the service. Additionally, all were invited to stay for a reception, in the Hospitality Room, also at Hill Crest.



Jose born in Utuado, Puerto Rico Saturday, July 21, 1951 to the proud parents, Emilio and Anna Zeda. He was married to Sandy Zeda for nearly 40 years. His automotive business, Jose’s Rotary, has been a pillar along Highway 80, in Haughton, for 30 years. Jose had a passion for being the life of the party, drag racing for Beat the Heat, and hanging at home watching telenovela with Ricky and Lucy, his Yorkies. He is survived by his sons Marcos and Jason, brother Mario and sister Lita.



We are all going to miss his laugh and that smile.





