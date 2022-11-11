Joseph Anthony Prest, Jr.





Bossier City, LA – Joseph Anthony Prest, Jr. “Jody,” Age 68 of Haughton, Louisiana, passed away on Saturday morning November 5, 2022 at Colonial Oaks Rehabilitation Center in Bossier City, Louisiana after a lengthy illness. He was born in Beaumont, Texas on November 26, 1953 to Carmen A. Prest and Joseph A. Prest, Sr. He graduated from Byrd High School in Shreveport, Louisiana in the Class of 1971.



Joe had an avid love of anything and everything outdoors (hunting, fishing, etc.), animals, guns, weightlifting/bodybuilding, cars, trucks and old movies. He was a retired deputy from the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office.



Joe was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his brother, Gerard “Jude” Prest; sister-in-law, Jennifer Prest; and niece, Ella Prest; all of Valencia California. He is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family members and friends.



A memorial service for Joe will be held at 11am on Monday November 14, 2022 at Aulds Funeral Home in Shreveport, Louisiana with Monsignor Earl Provenza officialting. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10am (one hour prior to the memorial service) until service time. Interment will be at Forest Park Cemetery in Shreveport, Louisiana at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to St.Jude Children’s Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 or www.stjude.org





