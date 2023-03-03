Joseph Bryan Oswalt

A private graveside service for Joseph Bryan Oswalt will be held on Friday, March 3, 2023. Officiating the service will be Brother Scott O’Rear, with Bryan’s cousin Dr. Jarred Pellegrin assisting. A memorial gathering will be held at a later date.



Bryan was born November 20, 1975, in Alexandria, Louisiana, to John Paul Oswalt and Donna Pellegrin Oswalt. He passed away on Monday, February 27, 2023, in Bossier City, Louisiana.



Bryan loved computers and video games. He enjoyed collecting pocket knives, flashlights, and hats. He would often carry five pocket knives at a time. People say that he was the kindest person they knew. He had a wonderful sense of humor and was very witty. Bryan was the best cat dad to his six cats. He enjoyed being Uncle Bryan to Hadlee and Thomas. He was a loving husband, son, and cat dad that will be missed greatly.



Bryan is preceded in death by his mother, Donna Pellegrin Oswalt; and in-laws, Bobby and Peggy Hope. He is survived by his wife, Tonya Oswalt; father, John Oswalt, and bonus mom, Linda; sister, Mallory Oswalt; step-sisters, Laura Carter and family, and Katie Moroni and family; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.



Honoring Bryan as pallbearers will be Joel Pellegrin, Jacob Carlson, Eric Carlson, CJ Pellegrin, Shawn Baham, Shane Enlow, Rick Kinney, and Bryan Packer. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Mallory Oswalt, Jarred Pellegrin, Mark Moroni, and Blake Carter.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to any Chase Bank in the name of Tonya Hope Oswalt through a check, Zelle, or cash advances through debit or credit.

