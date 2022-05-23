BOSSIER CITY, LA – Joseph C. Tauzin, Jr. died peacefully at home on Saturday, May 14, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. He was 85 years old. Joe was born on September 23, 1936, in Rayville, Louisiana, only child of Joseph Clarence Tauzin, Sr. and Ruth Pharis Tauzin. After graduating from Rayville High School, he went on to receive a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from Louisiana Tech University in 1958. He was a member of the Kappa Sigma Fraternity.



Joe moved to Shreveport in 1959 where he found his passion and love in the life insurance and financial services business and opened Tauzin Financial Group. He was widely regarded as one of the best in the financial services business, representing Lincoln Financial Group and other top rated financial institutions for 57 years with CLU, ChFC designations. One of his great life achievements was qualifying for the Million Dollar Round Table for 50 consecutive years, attaining the status of lifetime member. Joe’s career in the financial services business was not a job, but a way of life. He loved the challenge of finding creative ways to help clients achieve their financial goals. Knowing he was helping families and business owner’s plan for their financial future gave Joe an incredible sense of joy and happiness.



Family was the center of his life. Joe met Caroline Guin Tauzin (his sweet Caroline) in Shreveport in 1960 and they married November 23, 1963, at St Joseph’s Catholic Church the day after President Kennedy was killed. Together they had three children and four grandchildren. Joe was a loving husband, father and grandfather and relished spending time with his family. Poppy, as he was called by his grandchildren, was always up for a game of tennis, a trip to the beach, or for any exciting adventure. In his later years, he never missed a baseball, football and basketball game, a recital or anything that involved cheering on his grandchildren.



Anyone that knew Joe knew that he was an avid duck hunter and tennis player. He was a great conservationist and longtime supporter of Ducks Unlimited. Over the years he planned many hunting trips to South America and Canada. He was an inaugural member of Palmetto Farms where he shared memories with friends, family, and his black labs. When Joe was not working, you could often find him unwinding on the tennis court. He had an absolute love and appreciation for the game. When going on family vacation, he would say, “Bring your racket!” He played in many leagues at the Bossier Tennis Center and Querbes Tennis Center. Joe knew how to live life to the fullest and was a dreamer and adventurer at heart.



Joe was a member of St. Jude’s Catholic Church where he and Caroline raised their children and made lifelong friends in the Bossier community. His Catholic faith and love for Jesus provided the foundational principles that he lived by. Honor, integrity, fairness, love, kindness, encouragement, and generosity are many of the traits that best described him. He always led with a servant’s heart.



Those that were close to him understood the importance that he placed on family, friendships, and faith. He was an encourager and constantly reminded his children and grandchildren that they could reach for the stars and accomplish anything they set their mind to. The words, “I love you and I’m proud of you,” will be words that his family will continue to hold close to their hearts as they remember him and the legacy that he has left behind.



Joe is survived by his wife Caroline and his children Todd C. Tauzin, J. Paul Tauzin (Juli), and Julie Tauzin (Brannon Aden). He is also survived by four grandchildren: Jewels Faulkner, Harrison, Jonathan, and Sarah-Catherine Tauzin.



The Tauzin family would like to thank Dr. Carter Boyd and all the caregivers that helped Joe over the past few years, especially Maria Villarreal. We are very grateful for Christus Hospice which made it possible for Joe to spend his last days at home with his family.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 26th from 5:00pm-7:00pm at St. Jude Catholic Church located in Benton. A Celebration of Life mass will be held at St. Jude Catholic Church on Friday, May 27th at 1:00pm with Father Karl Daigle officiating. Burial immediately following at Rose-Neath Cemetery in Bossier City.



Honoring Joe as pallbearers will be Harrison Tauzin, Jonathan Tauzin, Joey Guin, Shane Guin, Steve Vercher, Scott Vercher, Doug Rogers, Don Sonnier, Jr., and Todd Maddox.



Honorary pallbearers include Steve Pharis, Travis Guin, Ronald Guin, Mike Vercher, Jack Hampton, Dwight Fugate, and the members of Palmetto Farms.



In lieu of flowers, the family would be honored by donations to St. Jude Catholic Church, 4700 Palmetto Rd., Benton, LA 71006.



Funeral services provided by Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Bossier City, LA

