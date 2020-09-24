Bossier City, LA – Joseph (Joe) Christian Burroughs, Sr. was born on July 2,1940 and went to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 13, 2020.



A memorial service will be held in his honor at Boone Funeral Home in Bossier City on Friday, September 25, 2020. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. with the memorial service immediately following.