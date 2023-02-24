Josephine M. Butler

Josephine M. Butler, age 90, of Bossier City, Louisiana passed away on Sunday, February 19, 2023. She was born on September 15, 1932, in Charlottetown, PEI, Canada to the late Albert George and Mary Helen Zakem Kays. Josephine married Grover “Glen” C. Butler, Jr. on January 16, 1969 and became a citizen of the United States on March 11, 1982. She sold Avon for over thirty-years, loved to bake and could can or pickle anything that could be grown.



She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, two sister’s-in-law, and her husband; Glen.



Left to cherish Josephine’s memories will be her daughter; Beverly Butler, her only granddaughter; Rhiannon Josephine Butler, one sister; Catherine Vanderberry (James), family friend; Clay Chapman (the son-in-law she never had), along with many extended family members and a host of friends.



A visitation for Josephine will be held Friday, February 24, 2023 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home, 601 Hwy 80, Haughton, Louisiana 71037. A celebration of life will occur Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM at Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home with Pastor Todd Fee and Msgr. Earl Provenza officiating.



Interment will immediately follow on the grounds of Hill Crest Memorial Park, 601 Hwy 80, Haughton, Louisiana 71037.



The family would like to thank everyone who visited and called Mom simply to check on her. If she knew you, she loved you!



