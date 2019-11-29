Joy Ann Walker

Haughton, LA – Services to honor the life of Mrs. Joy Ann Branton Walker, 89, will be held at 1:30 p.m., Sunday, December 1, 2019 at Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home. Officiating will be Mr. Frank Himmel, preacher at Viking Drive Church of Christ with her grandson, Pastor Jeff McKneely assisting. Visitation will begin at 12:30 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will follow at Old Town Cemetery, Haynesville, LA.

Joy Ann was born on June 12, 1930 in Haynesville, LA and passed away on Tuesday, November 26, 2019.

Joy Ann was a devoted wife to the love of her life, Charles. She loved talking to her family and friends and catching up on everyone’s lives. She is famous for her Mam Maw’s Chocolate Cake. Joy Ann was a faithful member of Viking Drive Church of Christ.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Edward “Charlie” Walker; parents, H.H. “Hamp” Branton and Rosie Ethel Davis Branton; granddaughter, Kimberly McKneely; three brothers, Orion, L.F., and Twyman Branton; and a sister, Lester Cleo Branton Matthews Phillips.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Charl Ann McKneely and husband Tommy of Amite, LA, Kathy Sells and husband Harry of Sandy Run, SC, and Judy Moore and husband Howard of Haughton, LA; grandchildren, Jeff McKneely and wife Tammy, Greg McKneely and wife Danielle, Jennifer Pray and husband Gabe, Ray Moore and wife Katie, Kyle Moore, and Haley Moore Patrick; thirteen great-grandchildren, Jordan McKneely Vickers and husband, John, Olivia McKneely Tull and husband, Brandon, Alyse McKneely, AnaClaire McKneely, Gavin McKneely, Dylan Charles McKneely, Gabrielle Pray, Steven Pray, Andrew Walker Pray, Kaitlyn Nunnery, Hallie Rae Moore, Pressley Joy Patrick and Sammy Patrick; three great-great-grandchildren, Maverick and Eleanor Tull and Elizabeth Vickers; brother, Henry Branton; and numerous well- loved nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be Jeff McKneely, Greg McKneely, Ray Moore, Gabe Pray, David Gray, Bruce Williams, and Ben Dance.

