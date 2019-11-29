Joyce Bossier Evans

Bossier City, LA – Services to celebrate the life of Mrs. Joyce Bossier Evans, 89, will be held at 2:00 p.m., Monday, December 2, 2019, at The Pentecostals of Bossier City. Officiating the service will be Pastor Jerry Dean and Pastor David Scott. Interment will follow in Hill Crest Memorial Park. The family will receive guests on Sunday evening from 5-7 p.m. at the church.

Joyce was born on February 28, 1930, in Sarepta, LA and passed away on November 26, 2019. Joyce was an educator for more than twenty years and retired from the Bossier Parish School System in 1979. She was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma, Alpha Rho Chapter, which is a sorority for women educators, a faithful choir member, Sunday school teacher for many years, and a member of The Pentecostals of Bossier City. Church was the most important part of Joyce’s life. Her faithfulness to her church was unwavering. She and her husband, John, were there every time the doors were open when they were able.

Joyce and her loving husband lived life to its fullest, traveling extensively to many parts of the world and were members of the International Pentecostal Campers Club. They were virtually inseparable for their seventy wonderful years of marriage.

Joyce’s legacy lives on in her children. She cared for her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren in a manner unsurpassed. Her prayers for her children could be heard throughout the house daily.

Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, Phillip and Marie Bossier; two sisters and one brother. Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband, John William Evans; daughter, Phyllis Evans Palmisano; son, John William “Johnny” Evans, Jr. and wife Geneva Meachum Evans; sister-in-law, Wanda Bossier; grandchildren, Joyce “Joy” Rowe and husband Robin Rowe, Ernest Palmisano, Clare Evans Cook and husband Tanner Cook, Sarah Evans, and John William “Will” Evans, III; great-grandchildren, Christopher Harville and Angela Harville. She was also loved by numerous nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers are Ernest Palmisano, III, John William “Will” Evans, III, Christopher Harville, Tanner Cook, Gary Bossier, Jr., David Fonseca, Daniel Fonseca, and John Caleb Daigle. Honorary pallbearers are Larry Holman, Jr., Raymond Hill, Sonny Rascoe, Percy Hubbard, Caleb Hill, Ralph Evans, Gene Evans, and Lynn Evans.

The family would like to thank the caregivers who loved Joyce for so many years. Thank you, Annette Foster, Denise Hill, Kylie Eutrekin, Mary Moret, Elaine Harville, and others. Also, thank you to Dr. Ashley Sommerhalder. We can not thank everyone enough for loving Joyce and our family.

You may offer condolences to the family by visiting www.hillcrestmemorialfh. com.